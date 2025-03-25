Trinidad Horror: Woman gives birth alone at San Fernando Hospital as doctors refuse to help

The mother was left unattended for an extended period of time before delivering the premature baby.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident at the San Fernando General Hospital in Trinidad and Tobago has sparked widespread outrage and concern among netizens, after a woman allegedly gave birth without any medical assistance present.

According to the reports, the mother was left unattended for an extended period of time before delivering the premature baby. It is said that the newborn baby was placed in a bag and left on the mother’s chest with doctors refusing to provide any kind of medical assistance.

The victim called her sister several times to report the issue following which she arrived at the San Fernando General Hospital and recorded the whole incident.

The baby who was crying seemed to be very weak and in urgent need of medical assistance however despite the mother making several calls for the doctor, no one came to help her. Meanwhile, the mother also looked helpless as she was lying half naked on the bed.

The sister of the victim who uploaded the video on social media was heard shouting, “We reached the hospital at 3 am this morning. Where is the service we paying for? Get a doctor now. Where is the incubator?” She said that her sister is a first-time mother and was shouting at the nurses saying why she had to suffer so much.

Meanwhile, netizens are taking to social media to express their outrage and disgust at the incident with several calling for immediate action to be taken against the hospital and its staff members.

“Every medical person directly or indirectly should be held responsible for this trauma,” wrote a user named Marilyn Marcus while another user said, “That doctor is a murderer. We need to know its name cause that doctor can’t be human. If the baby won’t make it can’t u people, make that baby’s life as comfortable as can be and the Mummy so she won’t be traumatized.”

As of now, the police officials have not launched any investigations into the incident but the immense outrage on social media is expected to push authorities to conduct probe into the same.