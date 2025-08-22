Belizean arrested for attempted sale of Jaguar skin on Facebook

Belize: A citizen of Belize, identified as Lidear Lino, was arrested for attempted sale of Jaguar skin on a Facebook marketplace and charged under the violation of wildlife protection act on August 19, 2025. The arrest was the result of a collaborative effort between the Belize Forest Department and Belize Police Department.

According to the information, the authorities conducted an enforcement operation in Belize city, during which Lino was found in the possession of a jaguar pelt. The pelt was reportedly confiscated and is now being held as evidence by the authorities.

As per the information, various tips and worries from the public, conservation groups, and stakeholders about the public sale and display of a jaguar pelt on social media during the operation launch.

The investigation suggested that the skin likely belonged to a juvenile or female jaguar likely to be Panthera Onca, an endangered species in Belize that are protected species under international law (CITES) and under national law through wildlife protection act.

Jaguars play a critical role in balancing a healthy eco-system as a keystone species. The Belize Forest Department urges the public to report any illegal possession of wildlife parts such as skins, teeth or feathers or any wildlife derivatives as no authorization was permitted to possess any items under any condition.

The Forest Department warns that whosoever found in the possession of any wildlife parts would be liable for a fine of BZ$10,000. They also encouraged the Belizean residents to join efforts in protecting the wildlife and discouraged the illegal trade.

The Belizean people were saddened by the act and condemned on a facebook post “The sad thing is some Belizean don’t think it’s nothing wrong with this because she is trying to make money. Belize makes money because of the jungle and all the wildlife plus the Mayan culture along with the ocean and wildlife. The more we protect these things the better the country will do and make economic gain” stated username Jay Young.