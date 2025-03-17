Tourist attacked by Jaguar in Suriname; SHATA urges caution, stresses respect for wildlife

63-year-old tourist from Netherlands was brutally attacked by jaguar during his vacation in Suriname last Tuesday following which the officials have urged precaution

Suriname: Following an incident of a 63-year-old tourist being attacked by a jaguar, the Suriname Hospitality and Tourism (SHATA) has expressed its concerns over it and have urged the visitors to be careful during the excursions.

They expressed their gratefulness over the fact that such events are rare and reminded them to respect the places they visit saying that ‘it is of utmost importance’.

Notably, the incident took place last Tuesday leaving the tourist with several injuries and bite wounds about his arms, further pushing him to fly back to his hometown Netherlands for immediate medical assistance. The incident took place as the male along with his wife was laying tracks in the forest to attract wild animals in Suriname.

While the jaguar attacked from behind, the man because of his tall height, the tourist fought for his life and managed to escape the attack following which his wife rushed for assistance by firing shots in the air, scaring the predator and forcing him to leave the area.

While talking about this incident through an official press release, SHATA added that the local ecosystems and wildlife thrive when they are undisturbed, and it is important to follow the guidance of local experts and adhere to safety recommendations.

It further asked tourists to always remain within the boundaries set by their tour guides and the local community. “These precautions are in place for their own safety and to protect the delicate balance of our natural environment,” noted the Association.

Furthermore, the association urged the tourists to hire highly qualified professional guides who are available easily in Suriname and they can safely guide tourists to enriching wildlife encounters. It emphasised that hiring such experts not only enhances the experience for the visitors but also ensures the safety over cost.

According to SHATA, “The expertise of our seasoned guides is invaluable and well worth the investment for an enjoyable and secure adventure in Suriname’s remarkable wilderness.” It further asked the visitors to commit to being responsible travellers and avoid such horrible experiences during their vacation to Suriname.