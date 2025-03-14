Tourist from Netherlands brutally attacked by Jaguar in Suriname

The attack took place while the tourist along with his wife was laying tracks in the forest to lure wild animals.

Suriname: A 63-year-old tourist from the Netherlands was brutally attacked by a jaguar during a vacation in Suriname. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, leaving him with several injuries and wounds about his body.

The attack took place while the tourist along with his wife was laying tracks in the forest to lure wild animals. The male shared the horrible experience saying that he jumped out of nowhere by the jaguar that day around 1:30 pm who wanted to bite him from behind.

It is said that Jaguars are known for their powerful bite with which they can also crack skulls. As the man is tall, the predator missed him dead and bit his shoulder as well as arm, putting his claws deep into the flesh.

A fierce struggle followed between the Jaguar and the man in which the man fought for his life and managed to escape. He said, “If the Jaguar had managed to floor me, the outcome would possibly have been fatal.”

As the man was shouting, his wife immediately came for his assistance and picked up the rifle before firing shots, pushing the predator to run away. Following the attack, the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and the doctors assessed the injuries as harmless following which his wife bought iodine and bandages herself and cared for the wounds according to the Dutch standards.

Following the accident, the man’s eldest son turned on ABN AMRO travel insurance from the Netherlands, which, in consultation with Dutch doctors, found that a rabies vaccination was urgently required. Rabies is a deadly disease which can be transmitted through bites or crabs from infected animals.

Another visit to the hospital in Suriname showed that the vaccination was unavailable, and the doctors were not aware of it. In consultation with the travel insurance, the family booked an emergency ticket to the Netherlands immediately where the man will be provided with further treatment.