Caribbean Airlines launches new route between Ogle and Suriname with 2x weekly flights

A new route has been introduced between Ogle and Suriname with 2x weekly service of flights of Caribbean Airlines. The service will operate on the route every Friday and Sunday, enhancing air connectivity in the region.

Starting November 3, 2024, Caribbean Airlines will introduce a non-stop service between two destinations, benefiting diplomatic ties and other business collaborations. The conditions will be applied to the service and the tourists are asked to book their flights through the official website of the airline.

Guyana and Suriname will experience air connectivity with several airlines that will provide access to the tourists to these destinations. Earlier, Suriname Airways announced the flights for Guyana, providing new ways of enhancing the services on the route. The flights will depart and arrive from Ogle Airport in the country.

The service will be operated with the use of the Boeing 737-8 aircraft which has enhanced seating capacity. ATR 72-600 fleet will be used to operate the direct flights between Guyana and Suriname, providing enhanced seating capacity and other travel options.

Caribbean Airlines will offer two days flights and also connect Trinidad and Tobago while launching new route between Port of Spain to Eugene F Correia International. The service will further be expanded to Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport in Suriname, enhancing the seating capacity on the route.

Earlier, Suriname Airlines launched the services of the flights between Guyana and Barbados, via Suriname which is another connection between two destinations. The additional flights are aimed at offering enhanced connectivity with the region, providing convenient options for the travellers.

On Sunday, the flights will be provided by aircraft BW383 and BW384 with the departure time of 9: 55 am and the arrival time of 12: 05 pm. While, on Friday, the flights provided by BW383 and BW384 will also fly on the route with the departure time of 10: 45 am and the arrival time of 12: 55 pm.

Caribbean Airlines CEO- Garvin Medera expressed delight and added that they further strengthened their commitment to enhancing regional connectivity.