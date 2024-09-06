Barbados launches 'Restaurant Season' with exclusive menus, beginning BD$99
Barbados: In support of Barbados Tourism Week which will run from September 22 to 28 and the Barbados Food and Rum Festival from October 24 to 27, the island will be celebrating ‘Restaurant Season’.
During this season, several restaurants island wide will offer exclusive menus starting from BD$99 per person. According to the information, this limited time offer available at various restaurants will run from September 1 to October 3.
Throughout the two months, people can indulge themselves in a number of delicious and mouthwatering dishes at such a low price.
While inviting everyone to reserve their spots, the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc took to Facebook and said, “Reservations can be made directly with each restaurant. For more information, visit www.barbadosexclusives.com!”
Some of the participating restaurants in this special season includes Cocktail Kitchen, Flavour Fever, Naru Restaurant and Lounge, Sizzle Steakhouse, Cariba Restaurant and Bar, Castaways, UMI Sushi and Asian Fusion Cuisine, HJ, Asian Spice Indian Restaurant, Baia, Spago Restaurant and Bar, The Noisy Cricket, Café Luna Barbados and Calabash Beach Bistro, to name a few.
These restaurants will be offering special menus for two months to allow people get an exclusive taste of Barbados and the tempting Caribbean cuisine mixed with flavours from across the world.
The special menus at various diners for Restaurant Season in Barbados is as follows:
- Cocktail Kitchen: Three courses $150BDS, vegan options included
- Flavour Fever: Specials on Main Meals
- NARU Restaurant and Lounge: Starter, Entrée and Dessert $110BDS
- Sizzle Steakhouse: Three courses $130BDS
- Cariba Restaurant + Bar: Three courses $99
- Castaways: Two courses $120BDS
- UMI: Three courses $130BDS
- HJ: Three courses $90BDS
- Asian Spice Indian Restaurant: Three courses $130BDS, includes 1 glass of wine
- Baia: Two courses $99BDS; Three courses $129BDS
- Spago Restaurant and Bar: Two courses $75BDS; Three courses $85BDS
- The Noisy Cricket: Two courses $100BDS; Three courses $125BDS
- Café Luna Barbados: Three courses $99BDS
- Calabash Beach Bistro: Two courses $59BDS; Three courses $79BDS; Dinner three courses $99BDS
- Jake’s: Two courses $85BDS, appetizer + main course or main course + dinner
- Chef Michael Hinds x West: Starter and main course $120 BDS; three course $140BDS
- D’onofrio’s Trattoria: Three courses $125BDS
- L’azure: Three courses $130BDS
- The Grille Bajan Inspired: Three courses $150BDS
- The Lighthouse Terrace: Three courses $135BDS
- Zen: Three courses $150BDS
- Sawubona: Breakfast menu (drink inclusive) $46BDS; 3 course lunch/dinner (drink inclusive) $90BDS
