CARICOM launches ambitious regional ferry project to boost trade and slash travel costs

The Caribbean Community and Common Market (CARICOM) is progressing with a large-scale regional ferry initiative which, if successful, will greatly reduce the cost of travel between Caribbean countries. The ticket prices are estimated to be under US $100.

The operation is expected to link Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, and several other islands which are part of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). It will expand the possibilities, boost trade and improve passenger traffic.

In addition, the supporters of this initiative believe that the network is a game changer for regional travel by making it available at a lower price and at the same time, increase tourism, trade and food security across the Caribbean region.

A step toward greater Caribbean integration

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Barbados, Kerrie Symmonds, described the project as a major step toward a more integrated Caribbean economy. He said, “The ambition is to bring travel costs well below US$100 per person.” Symmonds also compared this project to Europe’s seamless travel network. As per the plan, use of “RoPax” ferries will be made.

These ferries will carry cars as well as passengers which may include stops in St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, and other member states. As for the operation. Kerrie Symmonds will head it up in the south and Kamina Johnson Smith of Jamaica’s Foreign Ministry in the north.

Investor backing and ferry operations

At present, private investors are greatly interested in this project, despite it being hampered by logistical barriers. These consist of alignment of vehicle registration, driver licensing and insurance policies across borders, improvement of port infrastructure, and reduction of non-tariff trade barriers.

Moreover, operations will be run by CARI Cargo Inc. - a Guyana based company which was founded in 2024. The first vessel in service, “Trinidad and Tobago’s Galleons Passage,” can accommodate 400 passengers and 60 vehicles. It also features a cafeteria, bar and VIP lounge. In addition, the ferry will operate from Parika in Region Three in Guyana.