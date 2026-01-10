Young Trinidadian doctor Maryam Mohammed passes away in India after medical battle

The young woman has been identified as 25-year-old, a promising doctor who recently completed her qualification as a general physician.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 25-year-old Trinidad and Tobago doctor, Dr. Maryam Mohammed, tragically died in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 because of medical complications following her liver transplant.

Sharida McKenzie, the cousin of the deceased doctor and the person who initiated and started the GoFundMe campaign for her treatment confirmed her death in an update on the campaign's page and social media.

According to Sharida, in October 2025, Maryam started feeling unwell and later diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and end-stage liver failure after completing her graduation as a general physician.

After dealing with her condition alone in November 2025, she disclosed her medical condition publicly to seek funding for her treatment.

Her family, including her cousin, then started an international campaign to cover the medical costs and seek funds for her treatment so that they can take her to India, for liver transplant as the treatment was not available in Trinidad and Tobago.

In the same month November 2025, Mohammed travelled to India and underwent her treatment and initial liver transplant, however after transplant her condition suddenly worsened as she developed serious complications.

Doctors in India suggested that she needed a second transplant following which her younger sister served as the donor. But despite the extensive medical intervention, treatment and her determined fight, she succumbed to the complications on January 6.

On January 7, the family members of the deceased confirmed that shortly after Maryam Mohammed death and they performed her last rites in New Delhi, India according to Islamic rites including janaazah and burial.

Dr’s family and friends are shocked with the sudden passing of her as they described her as a compassionate individual and doctor who used to help everyone in her family as well as a stranger.

Lastly, the family of Maryam thanked the community for supporting them in their hard time and expressed them gratitude and urged the people to pray for the soul to rest in peace.

The entire community of Trinidad and Tobago is shocked following the tragic death and is expressing condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.