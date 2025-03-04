Dominica gears up to welcome over 17k visitors this week aboard 8 vessels

Dominica's cruise schedule for this week features major vessels including the MV Enchanted Princess, SY Seadream 1, Vision of the Seas, AIDAperla, and several other ships.

Dominica is all set to welcome a whopping 17,603 cruise visitors to the island nation throughout this week between March 3 to 9, 2025. These visitors will arrive aboard eight cruises which are scheduled to dock across different ports on the island.

The schedule for this week comprises of major vessels including MV Enchanted Princess, SY Seadream 1, Vision of the Seas, AIDAperla and several others. These cruises will bring hundreds and thousands of cruise passengers who are anticipated to go on various local tours and excursions, giving huge business to local vendors including cab drivers and tour guides.

The week kicked off yesterday with the arrival of MV Zaandam which docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 1432 passengers. Today, the island will be welcoming the luxurious cruise MV Enchanted Princess with 3660 visitors and will be berthing at the Woodbridge Bay Port while a smaller vessel SY Seadream 1 will dock at the Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

Tomorrow, MV Costa Fascinosa will be docking at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 3800 passengers followed by the arrival of MV Eurodam on March 7 with 2731 visitors.

The week will continue with the arrival of MV Vision of the Seas which will dock at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth with 2514 passengers while on the last day of the week two cruises will arrive simultaneously including MV Aidaperla and SY Sea Cloud II. These two will be bringing 3256 and 94 passengers respectively and will dock on different ports.

Complete Cruise Schedule for Dominica (March 3 to 9)

Monday, March 3

MV Zaandam – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1432 passengers)

Tuesday, March 4

MV Enchanted Princess – Woodbridge Bay Port (3660 passengers)

SY Seadream 1 – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (116 passengers)

Wednesday, March 5

MV Costa Fascinosa – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3800 passengers)

Friday, March 7

MV Eurodam – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2731 passengers)

Saturday, March 8

MV Vision of the Seas - Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2514 passengers)

Sunday, March 9

MV AIDAperla – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (3256 passengers)

SY Sea Cloud II – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (94 passengers)