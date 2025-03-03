Dominica’s PM Skerrit endorses Grenada’s Dickon Mitchell, calls him ‘fearless leader’ at NDC Rally

Grenada: The Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, addressed the NDC Convention Rally in Grenada under the theme ‘Accelerating a Transformed NDC’ and expressed his support for Grenada’s PM Dickon Mitchell.

Dr Skerrit lauded Mitchell’s exceptional leadership and cited his ability in making a significant impact in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) since taking office.

“It is a distinct pleasure to be here to offer support to my friend, Dickon Mitchell, who, though still young in the game, has already distinguished himself as a firm and a resident leader here in Grenada and the wider Caribbean,” outlined the Dominican leader.

While expressing his gratitude to the young leader, PM Skerrit said that he is leading with a clear vision and boldly championing the cause of his people, advocating for progress, justice and economic transformation adding that. “When Dickon speaks on issues that matter to the region, he does so with confidence and conviction,” he added.

He further highlighted that within a short span of time, the Grenadian leader has become a strong and fearless voice for Caribbean countries, tackling critical challenges head on, including the growing threat of climate change.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit further recalled the struggles faced by him during the path of Hurricane Maria in 2017 in Dominica and acknowledged the immense challenges that come with rebuilding after such destruction saying that he watched with admiration as Prime Minister Mitchell acted swiftly and decisively during Hurricane Beryl in 2024, mobilizing resources, providing comfort to those affected, and ensuring that recovery efforts are efficient and effective.

Skerrit also praised the NDC’s theme for the conference, seeing it as a declaration of intent and a powerful statement which reflects the party’s recognition of the need for progress and renewal. He noted that the NDC is uniquely positioned to continue turning its vision into reality, citing policies implemented under Mitchell's leadership, such as removing school fees and addressing outstanding pension payments for public officers.

Talking about Mitchell’s recovery efforts during post Covid period, the Dominican PM said that his handling demonstrated his foresight and decisive action as he secured a $44,000,000 payout and activated a debt suspension to redirect funds towards rebuilding.

He further reassured PM Mitchell that his advocacy for digital transformation has not gone unnoticed. By positioning Grenada as a forward-thinking nation, he has demonstrated its readiness to embrace technological advancements. On the international stage, his commitment to strengthening Grenada's relationships whether through deepening ties with China or championing climate resilience showcases his leadership, which is characterized by both vision and action.

Asking the locals of Grenada to be patient, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit stressed that in the Caribbean, when a relatively young leader emerges such as Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, there are enormous expectations.

“People believe change will happen overnight. We observe something similar with Barack Obama who became the 44th president of United States and inspired great hope for immediate dramatic shifts. It can be a powerful symbol of transformation and fresh beginnings. Yet, it also heightens expectations in ways that can sometimes outpace reality. So, to those who support this administration, it is natural to desire swift progress, but patience and consistent efforts are equally essential if you want to see genuine, lasting results,” he added.

Assuring the locals that they are on the right track, he said that promises made by the National Democratic Congress and his leader Dickon Mitchell have been fulfilled, which shows that Grenada is on the right track. He emphasized that under the stewardship of Prime Minister Mitchell, the National Democratic Congress can play a pivotal role in the collective future of the Caribbean.