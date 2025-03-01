Dominica moves closer to energy independence with Geothermal Power Plant advancements

PM Roosevelt Skerrit emphasised the significance of having this project saying that it means energy independence, lower electricity costs and a greener future for all Dominicans.

Dominica: In a latest update on the ongoing progress on Dominica’s Geothermal Energy Plant, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shared that they are moving closer to delivering clean, sustainable and affordable energy to the people.

He emphasised the significance of having this project saying that it means energy independence, lower electricity costs and a greener future for all Dominicans.

According to the information, this power plant will provide clear and renewable energy to the DOMLEC electricity grid through a new transmission network which will lead to lower electricity rates for consumers.

Also, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vince Henderson made checks to the site and shared the glimpses saying, “As you can see at the back here, a lot of work is taking place. We are really on our way to constructing our ten-megawatt geothermal power plant that currently most of the equipment have been brought on site.”

He added that there was a vessel in port over a week ago and the equipment has been brought on site that includes the turbines. The Minister added that there has been the installation of the cooling system which is a huge radiator type system with cooling towers at the top.

“So the construction of the metal frame took place a few weeks ago, and we've seen the installation of the heavy, the heaviest part of the of the of the entire power plant,” added McIntyre.

Moreover, the site has also seen the preparation for the placement of the turbines, and they are expecting to see installation continuing. He further assured that they have no target to meeting the completion date by December 2025.

At present, the work is progressing rapidly on the condensers, which cool and convert the working fluid vapors back into its liquid phase, as well as the Ormat Energy Converters (OECs). These converters will consist of turbines, heat exchangers, and electrical generators that will harness geothermal heat to produce electricity.