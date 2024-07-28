UWP Chairman Therold Prudent slams Govt's lack of tansparency and accountability

Saint Lucia: As the Saint Lucia Labour Party is celebrating three years of service in office today, the opposition United Workers Party Chairman, Therold Prudent, is highlighting the incumbent government’s failures. He called out Prime Minister Philip J Pierre for his administration’s lack of transparency and accountability.



While highlighting the significance of holding the Labour administration accountable, the UWP Chairman noted, “We have a responsibility to the 37,400 persons who voted for us as UWP.”



He further emphasised that his party also has a responsibility to the country because they are patriotic Saint Lucians and just because they are not in government does not mean that they love their country any less than somebody who is a Saint Lucia Labour Party supporter or a minister of government.



Prudent underscored the importance of citizens taking a keen interest in the political affairs of the country.



He is also encouraging the government to not victimize the opposition up when they are being pressed for answers on behalf of citizens, if it is happening and if they are talking about it, it's incumbent on them to continue talking about it because the people are talking about it.





“So I don't know if there's a frustration on the side of the United Workers Party. I for one, I am not frustrated neither is my political leader,” he outlined.



He further remarked that opposition can sometimes be a lonely place because it is not in power so it cant do much in terms for their people because of the system of governments in place.



Furthermore, the UWP chairman shared his opinion on the thought process of citizens based on his interactions with them. He motivated them to treat each party with equal levels of scrutiny, which augurs well in the long term.



While the opposition member has appealed to citizens to speak up against corruption as custodians of justice and economic development, he says all citizens must play their part in ensuring that any government makes decisions in the best interest of its citizens.



He urged the citizens not to keep quiet unnecessarily and to speak up against whatever they feel is not right in the country and its policies.