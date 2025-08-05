Shocking: PPP/C candidate Daniel Williams dies of heartattack mid-campaign speech in Guyana

Guyana: In a shocking development, Headmaster and candidate for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP/C), Daniel Williams collapsed and died while speaking at a political campaign meeting in Agatash, Region 7 last evening. According to the information, Williams was addressing his supporters ahead of the September 1 regional and general elections.

It is reported that the deceased was serving as the head teacher at Three Mile Secondary School in Bartica. The incident occurred suddenly while he was giving his remarks.

Williams was well known in both the Bartica and Agatash communities, and his unexpected passing has left residents in shock.

The politician was slamming the so called ‘Blue Party’ known as WIN Party – "We Invest In Nationhood" of Guyana, before he collapsed and died. The last sentence he said was, “We do not follow the blue party, the party who has robbed the country of over $10 billion. Money that could have been helping your children,” before falling to the ground.

Soon after he collapsed, Daniel Williams was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, confirmed the sources. A source further disclosed that doctors have determined that Williams died from a heart attack.

Williams was an inspirational individual and just last year, he welcomed the NDMA 'Cyber Road Show' to his school, which opened doors for hundreds of students to learn about digital safety and technology. His enthusiasm that day, and every day, in minding young minds reflected someone who believed in the power of education to transform lives.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country with President Irfaan Ali also expressing his utter shock through an official post on Facebook. Dr Ali said that Williams tragically collapsed and died on Monday evening.

He further expressed his heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and noted, “I pray that God grant you strength and courage during this difficult time. We thank our comrade for his dedicated service. We will honour his work with a deeper commitment and hard work to ensure the development of Region Seven and our country continues under the PPP/C. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”