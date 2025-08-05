M.V. Cabo Star Returns to Service: Inter-island ferry resumes operations in Trinidad and Tobago

The vessel was brought back to Trinidad from Curaçao on Sunday, August 3, and has resumed operations.

Trinidad and Tobago: M.V. Cabo Star has returned from dry dock and has resumed cargo operations on Monday August, 4, 2025. While confirming the development, the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure of Trinidad and Tobago said that the cargo ferry has resumed services after almost a month.

The Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Limited (TTIT) conveyed updates on the vessel's return in a press release, aiming to inform citizens that the M.V. Cabo Star, previously announced to be out of service on July 12, 2025, has regained its classification status after undergoing maintenance and various upgrades. The vessel was returned to Trinidad from Curaçao on Sunday, August 3, and is now back in service.

Notably, the M.V. Cabo Star had been on and off duty since the fire that occurred on the vessel in 2023, and on July 12, 2025 the vessel was completely taken out of duty for drydocking and maintenance until August 3.

During the maintenance period, Jearlean John, the Minister of Works and Infrastructure assured that the HSC T&T Spirit, M.V. Galleons Passage and M.V. Emprendedora will keep the cargo between the islands connected and moving.

Now back in action, TTIT reminded the ferry passengers from A.P.T. James, Buccoo Reef, T&T Spirit and Galleons Passage that M.V. Cabo Star will not be carrying any vehicles that are above the weight of 3,6636 kg.

Neither will any vehicles being transported without a designated driver be allowed to board the M.V. Cabo Star’s passengers ferries.

The press release ends with the TTIT reminding citizens of the Caribbean that the Inter-Island transportation company still remains committed to ensuring reliable and efficient movement of cargo and passengers travelling across the Caribbean islands.

The company concluded the press release by extending their sincere gratitude for the patience and cooperation of all the stakeholders, and further extended their contact information by asking stakeholders to visit www.ttitferry.com or follow TTIT on social media platforms for further updates.