Caribbean Airlines launches non-stop flights from Tortola to Puerto Rico and Barbados

The new flights will operate three times a week as part of Caribbean Airlines’ “Welcome Home” initiative, aimed at boosting intra-regional travel and economic growth.

Caribbean Airlines has officially launched non-stop flights from Tortola in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) to Puerto Rico and Barbados, providing travelers more options and convenience across the region. The flights are scheduled to start from August 16, 2025, with fares starting from as low as US$110 (one-way) for Puerto Rico and US$233 (one-way) for Barbados, including fees and taxes.

These services will operate three times a week, under the airline’s “Welcome Home” initiative to present large opportunities for growth in intra-regional travel and economic cooperation. Also, the introduction of direct flights is a part of the island’s broader strategy to increase tourist arrivals, especially from key markets in Puerto Rico and the Eastern Caribbean.

Local business communities are pleased with the announcement as this means better air connectivity and opportunities for enhancing trade, business meetings and exchange of culture which are the lifeline for the local and regional economy.

The commencement of these new routes by the Caribbean Airlines, reflects the growing demand for better and more frequent regional air travel. It also helps to establish the BVI’s position as a gateway to both the Greater and Lesser Antilles, promoting a more cohesive and economically integrated Caribbean.

Flight schedule

Flights from Tortola to Puerto Rico (BW292) will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. It will depart from Tortola’s airport at 12:50 pm and arrive in San Juan at 1:45 pm. The return services (BW293) will operate on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 3:15 pm, reaching Tortola by 4:05 pm.

Similarly, travellers heading to Barbados from Tortola can board BW293 on Thursdays, Fridays, or Sundays at 4:50 pm, with an arrival time of 7:05 pm. Return flights (BW292) from Barbados will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, departing at 9:25 am and arriving in Tortola at 11:40 am.