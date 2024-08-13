Caribbean Airlines expands network with new route to Tortola, British Virgin Islands

The regional airline Caribbean Airlines has announced the launch of its new route to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, marking a major expansion in its network. This new service will begin from October 14, 2024 onwards.



The airline said that this expansion is part of its strategic plan to better connect the Caribbean region while enhancing its strong network.



According to the information, flights will operate four times per week out of the airline’s base in Trinidad and will offer convenient connections to other destinations including but not limited to Antigua, Barbados as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The Caribbean Airlines’ schedule of flights to Tortola beginning from October 14 is as follows:



Monday and Wednesday



Flight number BW294 will fly from Trinidad to Antigua. The departure time of this flight will be 7:40 am while it will arrive in Antigua at 9:50 am. The same flight will leave Antigua at 10:35 am and arrive in Tortola at 11:40 am following which it will fly at 12:50 pm from Tortola, arriving at San Juan at 1:45 pm.



The return flight BW295 will be leaving San Juan at 3:15 pm and will arrive in Tortola at 4:05 pm while from Tortola, it will depart at 4:50 pm, arriving in Antigua at 5:55 pm. The flight will then fly from Antigua to Trinidad, departing at 6:40 pm and arriving at 8:50 pm.



Thursday and Saturday



Flight number BW292 will leave Trinidad at 7:40 am, arriving in Barbados at 8:40 am. The same flight will move forward to Tortola, leaving Barbados at 9:25 am and arriving at 11:40 am following which it will leave Tortola at 12:50 pm and will arrive in San Juan at 1:45 pm.'



The return flight BW293 will depart San Juan at 3:15 pm and will arrive in Tortola at 4:05 pm. From Tortola, it will leave at 4:50 pm and will arrive in Barbados at 7:05 pm following which it will depart at 7:50 pm from Barbados and will arrive in Trinidad at 8:50 pm.



Caribbean Airlines also announced that the tickets for this new route will be available for purchase from August 12, 2024 through their official website.



While announcing the development, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, Garvin Medera said that regional connectivity is at heart of the airlines’ mission.



He added that the company’s new service to Tortola is a significant step in its growth strategy and they are committed to providing seamless travel experiences for the passengers.



Medera continued to say that by the end of this year, the airline will link the Spanish, French, Dutch and English speaking Caribbean with each other, as well as the North American diaspora, business and leisure travellers who seek to explore the beautiful region.



Meanwhile, the Director of Tourism of British Virgin Islands, Clive McCoy also welcomed the service and said that the island could not be more thrilled with the airline’s decision to serve the nation which will grant more persons the chance to visit the BVI. He called it a win win situation and said that the island is looking forward to welcoming the guests.