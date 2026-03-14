Trinidad: Businessman shot dead outside office in Sangre Grande

Police said the victim was attacked by two gunmen as he was getting into his car outside his office on Oropouche Road on Friday evening.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was shot and killed outside his office on Friday evening, March 13, 2026, at Oropouche Road in Sangre Grande. The victim has been identified as businessman and alleged illegal quarry operator, Danny Guerra.

According to official police reports, Guerra was attacked at around 5:30 pm when he was getting in his car parked in front of his office. Another yellow car approached him with two armed men exiting.

They started shooting at the victim’s car, with one shooting from the front and another from the side. The assailants first fired through the window of the car before opening the door of the driver’s side and proceeded to shoot at Guerra. Both the suspects fled the scene immediately after firing.

Guerra received multiple gunshot wounds during the attack. He was taken to Sangre Grande Hospital for emergency care. The doctors declared him dead after some time due to the severe injuries he received.

Officers from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, which included the Eastern Division and Sangre Grande Police Station, responded to the report of the shooting. They went to the scene and began an official investigation.

A nearby CCTV captured the shooting incident. It is being reviewed by the investigators for any clues related to the suspects. The probe remains ongoing as police try to determine the motive of the killing.

During the investigation, the police also established that Guerra had been in custody during the State of Emergency dated November 20, 2025. He was arrested for his links with a criminal organization engaged in arms trafficking, money laundering and illegal quarrying.

His attorneys at the time challenged his detention which they presented as unjust. They said that any evidence showing Guerra’s involvement in those crimes were non-existent. He was bailed from the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Center on January 2, 2026, a few weeks after his arrest.

Netizens are asking the police to take a harder stand on these cases and to put in place more safety measures like regular police patrolling to prevent such crimes from happening in the future.

Këvïn Ethan Knïght said on Facebook, “So easy guns is to smuggle in the country but customs want to buss open my amazon packages,” while David Sonny wrote, “Them fellas look like police this is how they are trained one shoot from the back of his seat and one shooting from in front.”