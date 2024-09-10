Olympic Gold Medalist Kirani James wins men’s 400m at Grand Prix with 44. 86s

He finished ahead of Bayapo Ndori from Botswana who completed the race with a time of 45.26 seconds. The third position in the event was secured by Wendell Miller from the Bahamas with the time of 45.97 seconds.

Grenada: Olympic Gold Medalist Kirani James won the men’s 400m with a blazing time of 44.86 seconds at the Grand Prix Lombardia in Brescia on Sunday. He secured the Gold Medal and recorded his personal best time in the event.

He finished ahead of Bayapo Ndori from Botswana who completed the race with a time of 45.26 seconds. The third position in the event was secured by Wendell Miller from the Bahamas with the time of 45.97 seconds.

Kirani James is known as one of the renowned athletes who secured the first-ever Gold for Grenada in the Olympics in 2012 London games. Known as “The Jaguar”, James has represented the country at several global stages and secured numerous milestones.

31-year-old athlete won his first-ever Gold through a Diamond League at the age of 14 and secured the Olympic title aged 19. With this achievement, he turned out to be the most decorated athlete from the country as he recently participated in Paris Olympic 2024.

With a powerful performance, he managed to reach the finals of the Paris Olympics and finished his campaign in fourth position. Despite being diagnosed with the thyroid condition Graves’ Disease in 2017, he participated in the 2024 games and secured the place at the finals.

Right after the Paris Olympics, he participated in the Rome Diamond League and won the silver medal in the Men’s 400m with a time of 44.30 seconds. He expressed delight in representing his country at the global stage and noted that this is always a pleasure to represent Grenada and give his best for the people who loves him.

He recently celebrated his birthday on September 1, 2024, with his fans and supporters who lauded him for his decorated career in sprinting over the years. Netizens reacted to the victory and called him a “complete athlete of Grenada” who scored numerous achievements at small to big stages across the globe.

In the Paris Olympics, he advanced to the finals of the men’s 400m after securing first position in the semi-final round with a blazing time of 43.78 seconds. Kirani James won three medals in the Olympic event including one Gold at the 2012 London games, one silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and one bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With these achievements, he turned out to be the most successful athletes in the Olympic as he was the first Olympic medalist of Grenada. In addition to that, his breakthrough came in 2011 with his victory at the World Championships in Daegu, South Korea as the achievement put him at the formidable competitor on the global stage.

Throughout his career, he showcased great talent in the field and made people aware of the resilience approach of the small island nations. He earned massive respect and admiration with his performance across the globe and became the most elevated athlete on the international stage.