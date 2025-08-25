Guyana: 30-year-old Toralpher Harry fatally stabbed by unknown Venezuelan during altercation

The police have confirmed that the suspect is currently on the run, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him as quickly as possible.

Guyana: A man identified as Toralpher Harry was stabbed to death on Sunday morning, in a shocking incident which was captured on CCTV camera. The footage clearly shows Harry being attacked by another man around 2:58 am.

According to reports, the 30-year-old porter employed by Guyana Water Inc was stabbed fatally during an argument with a Venezuelan national. The scuffle between the two allegedly took place on the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Bank Demerara in Guyana.

The police officials have launched an investigation into the alleged murder of Toralpher Simon Harry. He has been identified as a man of Mixed Ancestry and a resident of West Coast Demerara.

Police said that the suspect is on the run as of now and they are trying to locate him as soon as possible.

Preliminary investigations by the officials have revealed that 30-year-old Naipaul Sukhdeo along with the victim were heading home from a Car and Bike show at the Leonora National Stadium at around 2 30 am. On their way, Sukhdeo said that they took a brief stop at Vreed-en-Hoop public road at a hot dog stall located opposite the Bright Star Chinese restaurant in order to buy hotdogs.

He further noted that while they were ordering hotdogs, Harry engaged in an argument with an unknown Venezuelan following which they both began to scuffle. The altercation spilled onto the southern side of the road near Dalga Luck Chinese Restaurant where the suspect was allegedly seen with a knife.

Harry removed his belt to defend himself however the suspect's attack proved too fierce. The victim stumbled to the northern side of the road, where he was seen bleeding from the neck before collapsing in front of a nearby yard.

The suspect fled the scene by boarding a minibus parked near the hotdog stand and made a swift escape from the crime scene.

Sukhdeo further stated that upon seeing his friend brutally injured, he went towards him and saw a brutal stab wound to his neck following which he rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital in Guyana where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police officials were informed, and the crime scene was processed where a knife without handle was found with suspected bloodstain. Along with that a brown belt was also recovered from the scene.

The deceased’s body was examined by the doctor who confirmed the stab wound on the left side of his neck. The body is now at Ezekiel Funeral Home pending a post-mortem examination.