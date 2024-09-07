St Kitts to celebrate World Wellness Weekend with discounted spa offers from Sept 20-22

St Kitts and Nevis: The Tourism Authority of St Kitts is all set to celebrate the World Wellness Weekend from September 20 to 22, 2024. Under the theme ‘Find Your Zen in St Kitts,’ several resorts from across the island will be offering huge discounts on various services.



While inviting everyone to take advantage of the various offers, the authority noted, “Find your zen in St. Kitts this World Wellness Weekend—where your mind, body, and spirit will find true rejuvenation.”



The resorts which are participating in this weekend includes Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort, Koi Resort, St Kitts Marriott, Lake and Park Hyatt.



According to the information, these resorts are offering offers on deep massage, face glow, manicure and pedicure and several other services.

The complete list of services available at these resorts for ‘Find Your Zen in St Kitts’ World Wellness Weekend is as follows:



Belle Mont Sanctuary Resort (Spa Treatments – 20% Summer Promo)

Deep Tissue Massage – US$160

Hot Stone Massage – US$150

Relaxing Massage – US$130

Reflexology – US$95

Target Massage – US$60

Brightening Face Glow – US$110

Pedicure – US$60

Coffee Scrub – US$120

Coconut Bath – US$80

The Whole Coconut Experience – US$300



Koi Resort, St Kitts (Meet Sophia at Poolside)

Wednesday – 11 am to 12 pm US $124 – Kaya signature with complimentary facial hair removal



St Kitts Marriott Resort and the Royal Beach Casino

Top to Toe – US$192 down from regular price of US$225

Vacation Essentials – US$153, down from the regular price of US$180

Special Services – US$136, down from the regular price of US$160

Manicure and Pedicure – US$77 down from regular price of US$90



Lake Health and Wellness (Yoga in the Park)

Saturdays at 7 am

National Heroes Park

US$13 per person



Park Hyatt, St Kitts

Crossfit – US$25

Meditation – US$35

Sound Healing – US$45

Yoga Rise and Shine – US$35

Hatha Yoga – US$45

Core Yoga – US$45



These resorts are offering these various services at discounted prices to promote health and wellness among the citizens and residents of St Kitts and Nevis and to allow people take care of their individuals self.