Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate: IGS 2024 soon to kick off in St. Kitts Marriott

St. Kitts and Nevis: In just a few hours, the bigger and bolder Investment Gateway Summit 2024 is set to kick off at the St Kitts Marriott Resort from 7 pm onwards. The event which promises to facilitate meaningful interactions between the global economic citizens will run through July 14.



The five day IGS 2024 will be offering new business opportunities along with a display of creativity and culture of St. Kitts and Nevis. This global summit uniting citizens, investors, visionaries, and entrepreneurs is being held under the unique theme of ‘Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate.’



The first day of the event will begin with Welcome Cocktail Party, marking the official launch of the first ever summit in St. Kitts and Nevis. The party will be held at St Kitts Marriott Resort’s Ocean Terrace and will be set against the backdrop of excitement and anticipation of the participants.



This exclusive gathering will offer the guests an ideal chance to mingle, network, and forge meaningful connections. Visitors will also savor exquisite drinks and delectable bites while immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of steelpan music.



The event is an ideal platform for seasoned investors, trailblazing entrepreneurs, creative artists as well as proud economic citizens to connect, collaborate and celebrate.



Several economic citizens have already arrived in the twin island nation as the event starts within a few hours, marking a significant moment in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.



As the inaugural Investment Gateway Summit 2024 gets underway, the world will be watching as the twin island nation takes center stage marking itself a hub for global investment and innovation.



With its rich culture, stunning beauty as well as a business-friendly environment, the Federation is poised to attract a number of investors and entrepreneurs from across the globe who will be taking full advantage of this unique summit.



Throughout the five days of the summit, the participants will get to know St. Kitts and Nevis as more than just a destination to invest with several panel discussions, seminars, conferences as well as tours to both the islands.



The business minded people will get a chance to be on the island and know in depth the abundance of opportunities it has to offer to each individual, giving him the chance to restart his life and make the best out of it.



