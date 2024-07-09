Economic citizens start coming to St. Kitts for IGS 2024

Beginning from tomorrow, the event will continue till July 14 at the St Kitts Marriott Resort and will feature a number of panel discussions, conferences, workshops and tours across both the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis.

St. Kitts and Nevis is welcoming a number of economic citizens from across the globe who are arriving to participate in the highly anticipated first ever Investment Gateway Summit 2024. The five day event is being held under the theme ‘Connect, Collaborate, Celebrate’ and promises to offer a unique experience to the global citizens.

Beginning from tomorrow, the event will continue till July 14 at the St Kitts Marriott Resort and will feature a number of panel discussions, conferences, workshops and tours across both the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis.

As the countdown to the most prestigious summit is set to come to an end within a few hours, the economic citizens are arriving to the twin island nation from different countries. These experts are said to boast expertise and knowledge of various fields.

It is worth noting that the Hurricane Beryl which affected several countries in the Caribbean did not even touch a single part of St. Kitts and Nevis, which is why these individuals are arriving to the island without any threat of climate changes, leading to a successful hosting of the ‘event of the year’.

According to the information, this five-day summit is designed to expand networking horizons in a way never seen before and is poised to be the world’s largest congregation of economic citizens ever.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew stated that the Investment Gateway Summit is perfect opportunity for global citizens, visionaries, entrepreneurs and investors to unite, while enabling them to a build connections for future.

While having a vision of ‘Bigger and Bolder’ event, the government is set to curate an immersive platform which fosters meaningful engagement while facilitating strategic partnerships as well as boasting the destination an ideal place for investment.

Meanwhile, the theme of the event also perfectly aligns with the bold vision of the government as it encapsulates the essence of objectives and aspirations of the Investment Gateway Summit 2024.

‘Connect’ signifies the summit’s aim to build meaningful connections among participants while facilitating interactions between economic citizens, industry leaders and government officials. The Summit aims to bridge geographical and cultural divides by providing a dynamic platform for dialogue and networking.

‘Collaborate’ means the significance of partnership and synergy to address the common challenges and grabbing the collective opportunities. Through collaborative efforts, the economic citizens will be encouraged to explore synergies, exchange expertise as well as create solutions which will unlock hence new platforms for progress.

‘Celebrate’ outlines the recognition as well as acknowledgement of innovations, achievements and milestones within the investment, entrepreneurship as well as economic development. The summit will celebrate success stories, visionary initiatives and exceptional endeavours through various keynote addresses.

Additionally, the various economic citizens who are all set to attend the summit from tomorrow onwards have clear objectives in mind as they come to explore St. Kitts and Nevis and the myriad of opportunities it offers. The summit provides them with a platform to connect with local stakeholders and get insights into the various options of collaboration.

The individuals that are arriving include HNWIs, global leaders, entrepreneurs and experts from diverse regions and investment industry and all of these are eager to explore the abundance of opportunities the inaugural summit promises to offer.