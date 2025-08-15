Tropical Storm Erin strengthens to Cat 1 Hurricane: What We Know

Erin is forecasted to rapidly strengthen this weekend and into early next week into a major Category 4 storm.

Tropical Storm Erin has strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane with a wind speed of 75MPH, said the National Hurricane Center (NHC). According to the experts, Erin is forecasted to rapidly strengthen this weekend and into early next week into a major Category 4 storm.

Forecasters also believe that this storm will then curve out to sea, bringing high waves along with rip currents to the East Coast.

Impacts to the Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

As Erin has taken the shape of a hurricane, forecasters continue to urge locals across Antigua and Barbuda to be on high alert as the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic Season remains on a track which will take it north of the twin island nation and the rest of the Leeward Islands over the weekend.

It is being said that Erin is expected to bring rough seas, gusty winds along with periods of heavy rain later tonight into tomorrow. Moreover, a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbuda while a Tropical Cyclone Alert is in effect for mainland Antigua.

Trinidad and Tobago

The Category 1 Hurricane Erin has formed east of the Leeward Islands with experts saying that it will bring heavy rainfall along with high surf to the area. As of now, Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for the northernmost Leewards.

For Trinidad and Tobago, Erin is predicted to influence winds and weather through Sunday, however it poses no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago.

Tropical Storm Watches in place for St. Martin, St. Barts, Anguilla

It is reported that tropical storm watches are currently in place for the Northern Leeward Islands including St Martin, Anguilla, St Barts and Barbuda with breezy as well as rainy conditions possible in these areas over the period of the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are likely to occur within the watch area,