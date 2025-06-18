Wednesday, 18th June 2025
Bahamas: 5-year-old dies, three children injured in massive house fire

Police say CID has launched an investigation into a tragic incident where 4 children (toddlers) sustained extensive burns at a home on Rupert Dean Lane, resulting in the death of one child - a 5-year-old boy.

Bahamas: A toddler is dead while three other children are severely burned after a massive fire ripped through a bedroom located on Rupert Dean Lane, the Bahamas on Monday afternoon.  

The matter was brought to light by police officials on Tuesday morning through a press release. According to the reports, the mother left her children in the care of a relative as she sought help from a government agency.  

During that time, the relative allegedly fell asleep and woke up only to find the children burned and the entire room in flames. She rushed all of them to the hospital but one of the children, a five-year-old boy, affectionately known as ‘Kai’ died later in the hospital. 

As of now, the police are working to determine the exact the circumstances which led to this tragedy and are conducting a thorough investigation. As soon as the news got out, several residents in the community expressed their shock with one of them named Adrian Miller saying that the family is not able to manage it, they need a little time as right now they are not in a good, clear thought process.  

The resident added that a few of the family members are at the hospital while some are at the home, as everyone is trying to process the child’s death in their own way.  

Miller continued to say that the mother did her best to provide for her children and that in a place like Bain Town, neighbours step up to look after each other’s families. The resident expressed her deep sadness and shock over the five-year-old's death and said that the community will miss him.  

Meanwhile, the Chief Superintendent of Police Sheria King, while providing an update about the other three children said that they are presently in hospital in stable but critical condition and they are monitoring them as well. 

She added that fire investigations have conducted their investigation into this matter and all witnesses who were there at the time will be interviewed to determine the exact cause behind this tragic fire.  

Monica Walker

