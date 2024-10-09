SVG set for record tourism growth in 2024: Minister Carlos James

St Vincent and the Grenadines: Minister of Tourism, Carlos James, announced that the island nation will be witnessing record numbers in terms of stay over visitors for this year.



He said this while addressing a gathering to commemorate the inaugural flight of the revived airline LIAT 2020. James said that the stayover arrivals has already surged by 30 percent.



He mentioned that with the move to carry the room stock to 1200 along with an increase in the services of LIAT and major international air carriers choosing to come to St Vincent and the Grenadines, the destination’s tourism sector is poised for significant growth.



He outlined that perhaps it will be one of the best years in stayover visitors on the island in 2024 and this speaks to the commitment of the tourism officials as they have been successful in driving growth in terms of tourism, economy and tourism expenditure which will no doubt bring a positive impact on the GDP.



The minister also noted that JetBlue is among the major airlines which have increased direct flight access to the island nation. The airline will now be offering non stop flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines from New York.



Beginning today, JetBlue will be having two direct flights per week every Wednesday and Sunday.



Meanwhile, American Airlines has also revealed its plans to add two direct flights to the island, one from New York to St Vincent once per week on Saturdays and out of Charlotte, North Carolina from December 4, 2024 onwards.



In addition to this, the Tourism Minister also announced that the 2024 2025 Cruise Season will be the third consecutive year of growth in cruise calls to St Vincent and the Grenadines.



He said that this not only demonstrated the resilience of the country but was a clear indication that their strategic efforts to promote the island are now yielding positive results.