LIAT 2020 expands network with new flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines, starting Oct 4

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The revived regional air carrier LIAT 2020 is all set to expand its regional network by introducing new flights to St Vincent and the Grenadines. These new services will begin on October 4, 2024, marking another milestone for the newly relaunched airline. 

While sharing the update through its official Facebook account, the airline noted, “Big news for travelers! LIAT20 is coming to St. Vincent and the Grenadines! Mark your calendars for October 4th, 2024, and get ready to experience paradise like never before. Stay tuned for exciting updates!”

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority also welcomed the news with open arms saying that this milestone further boosts regional connectivity, making SVG more accessible to travellers from the Caribbean and beyond. 

They further added that the addition of LIAT 2020 flights offers a convenient, affordable travel option for the ones who are eager to discover the unparalleled beauty of SVG’s pristine beaches, rich cultural heritage and lush rainforests. 

As one of the most sought after eco tourism as well as yachting destinations in the region, St Vincent and the Grenadines is inviting both relaxation enthusiasts and adventure seeks to take benefit of the new services and experience the island’s unique offerings.

In addition to this, the Chief Executive Officer of SVGTA, Annette Mark, expressed her excitement for this new route and remarked that the team is thrilled to welcome LIAT 2020 to St Vincent and the Grenadines and this new service will only strengthen the tourism industry by providing more direct access to the islands but will also reinforce their commitment to make SVG a premier destination in the Caribbean. 

According to the information, the highly anticipated inaugural flight will touch down at Argyle International Airport on October 4 and upon arrival, passengers will be treated to a grand welcome ceremony that will showcase the vibrant culture of SVG with live entertainment, traditional displays as well as local culinary delights. 

LIAT 2020 will initially be offering services from major Caribbean hubs such as Barbados, Antigua and Grenada and will provide convenient connections for both regional and international travellers.

Moreover, the Minister of Tourism, Carlos James while speaking on this historic occasion said that the beginning of LIAT 2020’s flights to SVG marks a pivotal moment in the island’s efforts to boost regional tourism and connectivity. 

Special Promotional Offers 

To celebrate the inaugural flights, LIAT 2020 and SVGTA are offering limited time promotional fares which will begin from as low as USD$99+ tax. The officials noted that the customers can avail this special offer through LIAT20’s official website. 

The SVGTA is inviting all travellers to take advantage of this exclusive promotion and explore the breath-taking wonders of the twin island nation. 

