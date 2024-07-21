LIAT 2020 expected to be in operations by August 2024

The government of the country, Antigua and Barbuda states that the new regional airline, LIAT (Leeward Islands Air Transport Services (2020) will start its commercial operations in the starting of next month.

Antigua and Barbuda: The government of the country, Antigua and Barbuda states that the new regional airline, LIAT (Leeward Islands Air Transport Services (2020) will start its commercial operations in the starting of next month.

And, the government has stated that still the response regarding the same is awaited from the Caribbean Development Bank. It is connected with its call for the bank and regional shareholder governments in the bankrupt airline to not to reveal their interest in an escrow fund which means a temporary condition of money that has been transferred to a third party.

Further, the finance is to be used to meet the payments that deal with the compensation to the former employees. However, the Caribbean Development Banks states that the decision is about the usage of sale with the shareholder governments.

Considerably, in the month of May, in one of the interviews, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne shared that LIAT 2020 is soon to be in the skies as it completed the test flights.

The Air Operator Certificate in the case of LIAT 2020 was delayed earlier due to certain of the shortcomings which came into consideration in the lending gears during the testing of aircrafts. And, in May, it was again sent for approval so the certificate should be acheived.

In January 2024, when the operations for LIAT 1974 were ceased, the announcement for the replacement of LIAT 2020 was announced. Such an operational cease was because of its low demand and higher debt which drastically took birth when the situations were worsened by the Covid 19.

With the commencement for the operations of LIAT 2020, the mobility expansion would surely take the country towards the developmental state of the nation that would foster the condition of the country in terms of connectivity.