PM Browne unveils transformational plans for growth around Pensioners Beach

Gaston Browne- The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda with this announcement has ensured the preservation of public beach access. Such initiative introduced by the PM states authority’s efforts towards fostering economic growth in nation.

Antigua and Barbuda: The plans for the transformation of the area surrounded by Pensioners Beach into the hub for Airbnb properties with its outcome would enhance economic opportunities for the Antiguans and Barbudans.

Gaston Browne- The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda with this announcement has ensured the preservation of public beach access. Such an initiative introduced by the Prime Minister states the authority’s efforts towards fostering economic growth in the nation.

The reports have stated that the government will be dividing the land around Pensioners Beach into quarter-acre lots. These will be allocated to the local citizens for the development of Airbnb properties.

The Prime Minister even highlighted that this marks the potential of offering revenue generation opportunities through the properties, encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity. Such an initiative introduced states of the authority’s dedication all at once for the progress of Antigua and Barbuda.

“We are creating opportunities for our people to generate substantial income through Airbnb rentals,” stated the Prime Minister.

He added that the properties that will be available to the residents do not need to be extravagant. And, a reasonable investment can yield significant returns. Also, he casted light on the importance of practicality and economy in construction of these properties.

Extending this, he laid an emphasis on extending an advice to potential investors to focus on building economical yet comfortable accommodations designed for rental purposes rather than personal luxury homes.

In the advice, the Prime Minister outlined that it is about making money on the investment not about building a dream home. Using minimum resources to build efficient and attractive rental properties would be the smart idea.

This could bring out the benefits in various ways to the nation, taking it to the strong economic state. To support such a development, the government will allocate approximately two acres of land near the Pensioners Beach for public beach park.

This as well would ensure that beach access will remain available to all the residents and visitors.