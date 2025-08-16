Trinidad and Tobago cancels Independence Parade amid State of Emergency

Trinidad and Tobago: In a significant change, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago has announced that instead of the traditional Independence Day Parade, the country will mark its 63rd Independence with a National Day of Prayer and Reflection. The Minister of Legal Affairs, Saddam Hosein, made the announcement on Friday amidst the rising security concerns in the country, as it is still under the State of Emergency (SoE) since July.

The information was overlaid by Trinidad and Tobago’s Homeland Security department that stated that the Government made the decision to make the changes after a careful deliberation to cancel the annual Independence day parade and replace it with a day of national prayers and reflection.

Notably, every year Trinidad and Tobago observes its Independence day on August 39 since 1962.

The aim of the National Day of Prayer and Reflection as stated by the Homeland Security department is to bring together the Trinidad and Tobago citizens from all faiths and backgrounds, in order to unite in seeking guidance and strength during the country’s challenging times.

The National Day of Prayer and Reflection further aims to make the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago reflect on where they are as a nation and how they will be moving forward as a country.

This, however, is not the first time that the Trinidad and Tobago Government has called off the annual Independent parade in the past years. As in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID 19 health crisis the government also called off the celebration.

Now in 2025 for the third time the government has not completely called off the celebration but chosen to commemorate it in a different way due to the safety concerns in the country.

In keeping with the current security priorities and safety concerns the Minister of Homeland Security, Roger Alexander, announced that the traditional August 31st State-sponsored fireworks displays are set to be cancelled for 2025 in order to maintain a conducive environment for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

However the government will be issuing permits for the sale and use of silent fireworks for private displays. Urging that the policy is aimed to limit noise disturbances for vulnerable people and pets while also supporting the peace and stability in the country.

The Ministry assured that the placed policies and the recent adjustments to the are made in the interest of national security and safety for all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

As they understand the importance of the Independence parade for its citizens as a national heritage the measures have been taken to assure the collective wellbeing of all citizens as the country is still under a State of Emergency (SoE).