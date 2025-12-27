Guyana: President Ali hands over new home to disabled man on Christmas

Guyana: President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali handed a newly built house to James Hercules and his family at Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, on Christmas morning.

This move comes after James wrote a letter to the Irfaan Ali to provide assistance to him and his family, following which the President and the MoM initiative coordinated the construction of a brand-new home for him and his family.

President noted that a 46-year-old James Hercules, is suffering from an orthopedic impairment, a severe physical disability affecting his musculoskeletal system that hinders his movement. James spent his entire life roaming or shifting here and there with his family, he never truly settled as he had no home of his own.

On December 25, Ali himself handed over the keys of the newly built house to James and his family, stating that they can live peacefully in it.

While extending his thanks to Dr Irfaan, Hercules expressed his gratitude to God and to the government for providing him and his family a home.

In a heartfelt note, the recipient of the new home said “I spent my entire life shifting from one place to another and renting and relying on family support, but now I feel truly happy and blessed that because of our country’s government I did something good for my family.”

He further mentioned “I’m truly thankful to Mr Irfaan Ali for helping me and I want to give God all the praise who helped me endure all the difficulties I had.”

President Ali emphasised about the importance of community’s support in getting successful as he said “Guyana can only grow when the community of our country will start helping each other in their difficult time. He said that he was feeling good about the role they play in building the country.”

He also outlined the importance of the Men on Mission (MoM) programme and explained his vision for 2026, as he said “this coming year, we will make sure to provide good sanitary facilities and homes with proper access to water to those who are working through MoM.”

He also stated that “MoM will help in tackling all kinds of social problems including gambling and alcohol abuse that often put men at the centre of family and community stress.”

At the end, he also claimed with this new programme women will also be empowered as women can do their own work and can become independent.

This move of his is being appreciated by many people as people are saying “Great work Mr President, you proved who you truly are. I know people say bad things about you but with your work and nature you always prove the wrong. Thank you for being the best President to us.”