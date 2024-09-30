Creole Fever Hits Roseau: Packed lineup of events unveiled for Dominica Creole Season 2024

The events will kick off on October 20 with Rize n Whine at Botanic Gardens from 3 am to 11 am followed by Ti Vilaj Kweyol from October 21 to 24.

Dominica: As the Creole season has kicked off in Dominica, the capital city of Roseau is buzzing with something for everyone. Housing Minister and Parliamentary Representative of Roseau Central, Melissa Poponne Skerrit, took to Facebook to share the list of events to be held for this season.





While inviting everyone to these events, she said, “What’s poppin’ in the city?? The Creole season is here, and the capital is buzzing with something for everyone. Where will you be for Creole 2024?”



The events will kick off on October 20 with Rize n Whine at Botanic Gardens from 3 am to 11 am followed by Ti Vilaj Kweyol from October 21 to 24.



Several other events will be held throughout the October and will also continue in November. All these events are taking place because Dominicans celebrate their culture and traditions which mostly revolves around Creole with huge excitement and enthusiasm.





The complete schedule of events to be held in Roseau for the Creole season is as follows:



Sunday, October 20 – Rize n Whine at Botanic Gardens from 3 am to 11 am

Monday, October 21 to Thursday, October 24 – Ti Vilaj Kweyol from 12 pm onwards

Wednesday, October 23 – Nou Wive at The Realm, Dorne, from 8 pm onwards

Thursday, October 24 – Independence Gopwell at The Factory, Valley Road Roseau, from 10 pm onwards

Friday, October 25 – Rum Punch Brunch at Tropical Blend Café and Lounge, from 3 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, October 26 – Prime at Botanic Gardens from 12 pm to 7 pm

Sunday, October 27 – Creole Bord La Mer at Bayfront from 4 am onwards

Tuesday, October 29 – Dinner Date Night/W Michelle Henderson at The Realm, Dorne

Friday, November 1 – Flag Fete Volume 3 at The Factory, Valley Road, from 10 pm onwards

Friday, November 1 – Whistle After Work at Inland Revenue Parking Lot from 4 pm onwards

Saturday, November 2 – Special Independence Fete at The Realm, Dorne, after WATO