Shenseea calls her performance at St Kitts Music Festival with Vybz Kartel a major career milestone

The highly anticipated festival lived up to its reputation as one of the region's most diverse music events, with the three-day celebration bursting with a vibrant mix of sounds and cultures.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts Music Festival 2025 which took place from June 25 to 27, 2025, brought together a wide range of renowned artists and performers from the Caribbean, the US and all the way from Nigeria.

Shenseea delivered a standout set at the festival, showcasing her signature confidence and unapologetic authenticity. The singing sensation has quickly become one of the most dynamic voices out of Jamaica.

While at the 3 day festival the singer/rapper performed in high energy some of her fan favorites including "Foreplay," the viral remix of "Shake It To The Max (FLY)." and "ShenYeng Anthem."

In high energy the dancehall singer even brought out some of the fans on stage to dance "Tap Out" before closing her show’s segment by singing "No Woman, No Cry" paying tribute to Bob Marley

She noted that returning to performing in St. Kitts and Nevis became a full circle moment as that is where she first performed as she was starting out on her music career, and now returning to the St.Kitts stage as one of the biggest dancehall artists marked a very important moment and milestone in her career.

While sitting for an interview before her big performance, the Jamaican singer expressed her joy and pride to return back to the stage of St Kitts and going independent along with her first Billboard Hot 100 single and finally meeting Jamaica’s World Boss Vybz Kartel face to face.

Shensea expressed that she feels honored being able to represent her culture at the forefront of so many people is nothing but a blessing as she realizes how many people are still struggling to get where she is.

“It's almost like I got to meet my long-lost Godfather who was watching over me from a distance,” she said. Notably, Shenseea shared a stage with Vybz Kartel for the first time in April 2025, an experience she described as surreal adding that Vybz Kartel is the GOAT and that she had always wanted to meet him but by the year she was coming out as an artist he had already been incarcerated. So spontaneously meeting him has been nothing but a surreal moment.