Jamaica: Woman Killed, 2 men critically injured in queen’s highway crash

The woman, driving a RAV4 SUV toward Discovery Bay, attempted to overtake traffic but collided with a bus.

Jamaica: One woman was killed and two men critically injured in a road collision on the Queen’s Highway near the St Ann–Trelawny border on Thursday morning.

The fatal accident reportedly happened as the woman driving a RAV4 was travelling towards Discovery Bay and attempted to overtake traffic but ended up crashing into a bus. The woman driving the RAV4 SUV reportedly died on the scene.

While the 2 men in the Hiace were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The two-vehicle fatal crash brings the number of deaths by road fatalities to a staggering number of 354 deaths of citizens killed in 310 fatal crashes across Jamaica, from the beginning of 2025 to December 11.

The fatal accident comes after the National Road Safety Council (NRSC) has issued a warning to the citizens of Jamaica to exercise caution during the festive season as statistics have shown an increase in road deaths in 2025.

The NRSC in a press release on Thursday shared that there have been an increase in road deaths across Jamaica and proceeded to specifically mention the St James parish where fatal crashes have risen from 16 to 27 and deaths from 17 to 29 in the past 2 years.

While noting that Hanover has also recorded a small rise of deaths from 18 to 20 due to road fatalities in 2024 and 2025.

Dr Jones, vice-chairman of the NRSC and chairman of the National Helmet Wearing Coalition (NHWC) has encouraged all roadway users and stakeholders to remain vigilant when accessing the roadways whether as a pedestrian or as a motorist.

He went on to request the authorities to strengthen road maintenance and law enforcement across Jamaica but more in the country’s western parishes. As they have seen a trend of increased road fatalities specifically in the western parishes.

Dr Jones appealed to all drivers to stay alert and exercise caution on our roads during the festive season as so many lives have already been lost and shattered due to Hurricane Melissa.

During this holiday season, it is time to keep one another safe by reducing speed, staying alert, and exercising patience to ensure that everyone gets to where they are going safely.