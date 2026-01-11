Guyana: GRA orders review of Toyota Land Cruiser linked to Opposition leader Azruddin Mohamed

Guyana: The highly controversial businessman who is also the opposition leader of Guyana Azruddin Mohamed and the GRA are locked in a fresh dispute after the Guyana tax agency ordered the Toyota Land Cruiser, registration PAB 3000, to be handed over to the Guyana Police Force. The vehicle was previously owned by the businessman, said the Guyana Revenue Authority.

According to Guyana police force, the vehicle previously owned by Azruddin Mohamed, the leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) political party, was illegally transferred to him and contrary to the use under which it was imported and registered.

After that Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), also noted that the vehicle is bulletproof and it has distinctive security features which is way too costly to have in a vehicle.

Following which the GRA ordered the examination of the Toyota Land Cruiser, and the removal of anything illegal while setting a specific date till January 7, 2026.

However after the alleged claims by the authorities, the attorney of businessman Azruddin argued that “all these claims are illegitimate and wrong as the vehicle was lawfully transferred to his client which was also approved by the Guyana Revenue Authority.”

He further alleged that the registration of the vehicle is also lawful and has a valid certificate of it, while stating that “an existing High Court injunction from April 2025 temporarily blocks the GRA from seizing his client’s any vehicles while the larger tax case is determined.”

Roysdale Forde, Senior Counsel, also stated that “we want a full fledged statement and law which is breached by his client, arguing that written reason for the transfer of the vehicle should be given to us, otherwise the matter could be passed for judicial review.”

On October 31, 2025, both the businessmen Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar Mohamed, owners of Mohamed's Enterprise, were arrested following their involvement in a fraud case. The US accused the businessmen that they both are running a multi-year scheme to defraud the Guyanese government.

Since then the Guyana Revenue Authorities also accused them of buying luxury vehicles claiming at the time of transportation the vehicles were undervalued but now they are costing a fortune, and the tax for the same was not paid fully.