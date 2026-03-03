Dominica: Melissa Skerrit visits Roseau fire site to assess situation, support affected businesses 

On Monday, a devastating fire in the capital of Dominica severely affected several businesses, employees, and families, including the well-known Jolly’s Pharmacy, which has temporarily closed.

Dominica: Following the massive fire in Roseau Central during early hours of Monday, Parliamentary Representative Melissa Poponne Skerrit visited the site to stand in solidarity with the ones impacted and assess the situation firsthand.

Since the damage, Melissa Skerrit has been in direct contact with all the business owners, including Jolly’s Pharmacy, who have been on the ground since last night as they are trying to salvage what remains. “Roseau is a resilient city. Our strength lies in our people. In times of adversity, we stand together to rebuild what was lost,” she said.

Fire officers monitored the area for several hours as a few sections were still emitting smoke until after several hours because of lingering sparks which were fuelled by breezy conditions in Dominica. The Roseau Central representative commended the Fire and Ambulance Service for their immediate response, dedication as well as tireless efforts in containing the massive blaze. A team of 21 individuals remain on standby and ready to help with site clearing as soon as clearance will be given.

Melissa Skerrit further extended her heartfelt support to the business owners, employees and families affected and added that, “As one community and one nation, we will work together to restore, rebuild and recover.”

Not only this but Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also took to Facebook to express his full solidarity with the families and business owners affected by the devastating fire in Roseau last night, which damaged several buildings. He added that it is really an unfortunate occurrence, and he can only imagine the anxiety of the many businesspeople and the property owners.

He expressed his thankfulness that no casualties were reported related to the fire and reiterated his commitment that the fire department will continue investigation to determine what would have been the cause of fire.