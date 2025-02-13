Saint Lucia: Mother of 3 gunned down day before court appearance in sexual assault case

The 27-year-old mother was tragically killed a day before her court appearance, two years after being sexually assaulted, with the suspect still on remand.

Saint Lucia: A 27-year-old Alana Bernard was gunned down just steps from her Corinth residence in Saint Lucia, leaving behind her three young children. The fatal shooting on Tuesday, which occurred a day before her court appearance in relation to her sexual assault case has sparked national outrage.

According to the information, the victim had children aged 5, 8 and 11 and she is believed to be a targeted attack. It is reported that Bernard was walking along the Corinth Road heading home from work when a vehicle pulled up next to her. From the vehicle, one individual excited and allegedly shot the now deceased woman in her head.

27-year-old killed a day before court appearance

The police officials now believe that she was killed by the suspect against whom the sexual assault case in ongoing in Saint Lucia’s court.

Victim’s mother recalls the tragedy

The victim’s mother recalls that she had only minutes before gotten off the phone with her daughter before the tragic incident took place. “She had just called me to tell me, go and pick up the baby for her in the Maryhill. She came from work early and was just close to her home,” added the mother.

While breaking down in tears, she recalled that when she reached the site, she saw multiple vehicles near the residence and an ambulance following which she saw her daughter on the floor.

Reports also indicate that the perpetrator had been waiting for her as she walked up the street to her current family home, where two of her children eagerly awaited her arrival. Eyewitnesses also claim that the shooter shot the victim once and after she fell, they shot another three bullets at her body.

Police investigation underway

Meanwhile, authorities are still working on the case and are collecting evidence in an attempt to determine the motive behind the fatal shooting.

The incident has also sparked renewed concerns over public safety as violent crimes continues to plague communities across Saint Lucia. Just Monday, gunfire broke out in a section of the Castries in what is believed to have been a family dispute, and the incident resulted in damage of multiple vehicles.