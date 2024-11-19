Saint Lucia shocked by tragic daylight shooting at Derek Walcott Square: 1 dead, another injured

The eye witnesses also reported to the police officials that the gunmen fled through the city on a motorcycle and left bystanders scrambling for cover following the shooting.

Saint Lucia: A deadly shooting incident took place at the Derek Walcott Square in Castries, Saint Lucia at around 2 30 pm on Monday, sending shockwaves island wide. The incident claimed life of one male individual while another got severely injured.

According to the information, gunmen approached the two males and opened fire towards them without having any conversation with them. The shooting resulted in the killing of one individual on the spot while another was rushed to the hospital by passersby.

The eye witnesses also reported to the police officials that the gunmen fled through the city on a motorcycle and left bystanders scrambling for cover following the shooting.

Following the incident, the victims were found lying motionless on the grass of Derek Walcott Square and had visible gunshot wounds.

A man who saw the aftermath of the shooting reported that he heard several gunshot firing while several people were seen running for their lives. He also said that the bullets could have easily hit any innocent individual roaming in the area at the time of the brazen incident.

He outlined, “I was within the range of bullets, and this is really frightening.”

The police officials have launched an investigation into the incident, hoping to catch the suspects who undertook the brutal crime in broad daylight.

Meanwhile, the police have also identified the victim of the fatal shooting S Jahiem Papius, a resident of Babonneau. He was pronounced dead by a medical officer at the scene.

Following the shooting, the Acting Prime Minister, Dr Ernest Hilaire called it ‘totally unacceptable,’ and said that strict actions will be taken against the suspects.

He assured the police of the full support of the government in their crime fighting efforts and noted that the government would have to boost laws to deal with individuals who commit such unforgiveable acts.

Hilaire outlined, “On behalf of the government, I must say that we really regret the incident that took place. We are sorry that citizens of Saint Lucia going to their work had to encounter such fright and such uncertainty.”

He asked the police officials to be relentless in the efforts to make sure that those who are responsible for such acts are made to face justice and the law.