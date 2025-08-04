Antigua and Barbuda renames Potters Main Toad to ‘Burning Flames Highway’ to honour band’s 40 years

A press release from the Office of the Prime Minister confirmed that the decision was made with unanimous cabinet support.

Antigua and Barbuda: In honour of 40 years of renowned Soca band Burning Flames, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda has officially renamed Potters Main Road to The Burning Flames Highway. It is said that all four members of the band will be given a national award along with diplomatic passports.

While taking to Facebook, Prime Minister Gaston Browne confirmed the development and said, “It’s official; Potters Main Road renamed Burning Flames Highway. Official ceremony and repaving of the highway to follow.”

PM Browne further extended congratulations to the band and noted, “Congratulations to The Flames for this most deserving honor. Wishing all the band members abundant blessings and continued success in all their endeavours.”

Furthermore, a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister also confirmed that the decision has been taken with the unanimous support of the cabinet. The Cabinet further agreed that during the Independence celebrations of Antigua and Barbuda, the band will be nominated for a National Awards for their 40 years of outstanding contributions to the cultural art form.

The diplomatic passports will be provided to the band to enable them to travel with greater dignity and respect whenever they arrive on foreign shores, added the cabinet.

“The Prime Minister is delighted to have this announcement reach every Antiguan and Barbudan citizen in recognition of the Burning Flames influence in every carnival since 1985,” further read the press release.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative Daryll S Matthew also took to Facebook to laud the band for their years of service. “40 years of musical greatness, cultural pride and unmatched talent. Congratulations to the legendary Burning Flames on this incredible milestone,” he said.

As a nation, he said, the government is honouring their impact by renaming the Potters Main Road to ensure that their legacy lives on in the very community where it all began.

With this announcement, the locals now eagerly await the official ceremony and repaving of the highway, the details of which will be shared by the government shortly.