Guyana: Younge family claims Dr Daisley was their chosen pathologist, shares WhatsApp proof

Guyana: A major new development in the ongoing investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge whose body was found in the pool of the Double Day Hotel has emerged. According to the information, the Younge family has released a screenshot of a WhatsApp message which they claim proves they initially requested the services of renowned forensic pathologist from Trinidad and Tobago Dr Hubert Daisley.

They alleged that this is contrary to public reports that Dr Collins was their chosen pathologist. The family reported that the request for Dr Daisley was sent on April 25, 2025, just a day after the body of the child was found. The message was directed to Darren Wade who was the attorney representing the family at that time.

The family has now come out in the public to allege that Dr Collins, who conducted the initial autopsy and was earlier reported to have been chosen by the family, was in fact ‘given’ to them and this has now raised serious questions about how and by whom this doctor was appointed.

A spokesperson for the Younge family, while sharing the WhatsApp screenshot said, “Check the date on this message that is April 25 and since then we the family of Adrianna Younge have been asking for Dr Hubert Daisley, but Collins was given to them."

The death of Adrianna Younge has sparked anger among the locals with people calling for justice for the young child who was found dead on April 23, 2025. While the autopsy has confirmed that the reason behind the death was drowning but the family is not ready to accept the report and claims that it is not accurate.

The father of the child, Subrian Younge, said “This is no result to me,” and since then the protests in the country have been taking a violent shape with protestors even vandalising the temples. Protestors also got into a serious scuffle with the police officials after the autopsy report came out.

The family is yet to conduct the funeral of the young child as they await disclosure into her mysterious death.