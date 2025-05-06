Guyana: 11-year-old Adrianna Younge’s funeral postponed as mother pleads for privacy

Adrianna Younge was first reported missing from the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, Region 3 and later found dead in the hotel’s pool under suspicious circumstances

Guyana: The funeral service for 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, which was initially scheduled for May 5, 2025, has now been postponed, as the mother urged the public to give the family space to grieve. According to the information, a new date has not yet been announced and will be shared once confirmed.

Reportedly, the child was found dead in mysterious circumstances in Guyana’s Double Day Hotel on April 24, 2025. Her death has gripped the nation with citizens standing in solidarity and calling for justice even after the postmortem revealed that she died by drowning and no foul play was involved.

The announcement of postponement of the funeral was made by the child’s mother Amecia Simon on Monday morning who gave family’s overwhelming grief and the need for space and clarity as the reason.

In an official statement, she described the devastating loss of her young daughter as ‘a pain greater than words.’ She further said that her heart is shattered beyond words and as a mother there is no pain greater than losing a child and added, “She was my heartbeat, my everything.”

The grieving mother continued to say that Adrianna was the light of the family and in this unbearable moment, the family is clinging to the love she gave so freely and the memories that will live with them forever.

The family further explained that the decision to postpone 11-year-old's funeral was made out of desire to honour the child with dignity, love and peace which she deserves. The mother expressed her gratitude to everyone who have been showing their love and support during this difficult time for the entire family.

Her passing has led to nationwide calls for justice and sparked widespread protests. The citizens of the country are suspecting foul play in her death as she was found with bruises on her body.

“My baby girl touched several hearts, and that love—your love—is helping us find strength. Thank you from the depths of a mother’s heart,” added the mother.

The family said they will be notifying the public of a new funeral date in due course. In the meantime, they are urging for continued prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate their sorrow.