Grenada imports alive 466 pigs, sheep & goats worth $4M from the US

As part of its ongoing efforts to boost food security and sustainability through the national breeding program, Grenada has imported $4 million worth of livestock, including 466 purebred animals.

Grenada has imported livestock worth $4 million from the United States. Reportedly, this includes 466 pure bred animals, including pigs, sheep and goats. The animals arrived via air at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.

The animals are currently serving a “quarantine period of six to eight weeks” before being distributed to the selected farmers across Grenada. The Ministry of Agriculture said that this is part of the bigger picture as “fourth component of its Food Security Enhancement Project”.

The authorities stated that the animals will benefit the national breeding programme. This aims at increasing quality stock on the local market and ultimately enhancing food security and sustainability in Grenada.

According to the information, this initiative will offer direct support to 25 pig farmers in Grenada who will receive facility upgrades and one breeding board each and 25 small ruminant farmers (both goats and sheep) will receive facility upgrades and at least one breeding buck or ram.

While speaking at the official ceremony which marked the historic moment for the livestock industry, Minister of Agriculture Lennox Andrews called the arrival of these animals as a moment of glory and achievement. He outlined that this initiative represents a crucial moment in advancing the agricultural sector and in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the nation’s food security.

Not only this, but more than three hundred thousand dollars was also invested in upgrading facilities at Laura in St David, Mirabeau in St Andrew and at a third facility at Sauteurs, St Patrick. Andrew said that the importation of live animals goes beyond just increasing the livestock production, it is an investment in genetic diversity and overall production of the livestock sector.

Meanwhile, Interim Permanent Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry David Hopkin described the moment as a strategic investment for both the present and the future. He said that at the national level this step supports the goals on reducing independence on imports while ensuring a sustainable supply for high quality protein for the population.