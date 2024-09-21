St David parish gears up for Grenada’s 50th Anniversary of Independence

The masses will kick off on Sunday, October 6th with an Ecumenical Service at St David RC Church at 3:00 pm.

As Grenada celebrates its 50th Anniversary of Independence, the Parish of St David has planned a series of unique and engaging events that will run throughout October and into the early days of November.

The parish sees an opportunity to take pride in its own culture, community spirit, and historical significance, and is taking on the national theme of "One People, One Journey, One Future," which will surely bring residents and visitors together to celebrate in one voice this year.

A Month of Celebration in St David

The masses will kick off on Sunday, October 6th with an Ecumenical Service at St David RC Church at 3:00 pm.

This religious gathering is expected to attract a large number of parishioners, bringing people of different faiths together for a united reflection on Grenada's journey over the past five decades.

The Ecumenical Service is the first of a string of people-oriented activities slated for St David as it hopes to generate an atmosphere of appreciation and optimism toward further development in the country.

Subsequent to the service, attention will shift to an evening of recognition and achievement. On Friday, October 18th, the Awards and Cocktail Event holds at Westerhall Secondary School at 7:00 pm.

St David celebrates its 50th Anniversary Such a formal gathering would undoubtedly give recognition to members of the St David community who were contributors to the development of the parish. From educators and healthcare workers to business leaders and icons in culture, the evening will shine a light on those who have played a vital role in forming the parish and its people, in Grenada as a whole.

Reception Cocktail for socialization with laid-back yet glamorous ambiance, as many of the guests would hail the awarding ceremonies.

Families and residence of all ages are encouraged to come and have fun at the Extravaganza and Fun Day slated on the Saturday, November 2nd.

It shall take place at La Sagesse Playing Field from 10:00 am. The variety of activities that shall be held during this event is remarkable. It comprises games targeting children, besides cultural performances that will originate the rich traditions of St David.

To summarize, this is going to be an energetic community event full of fun with attractions like food and music, besides an open space where people around that area can celebrate with the locals.

Art in Focus

This October, the parish will host an Art Exhibition throughout the month at the Ebony Art Gallery in Red Gate, St David. Local artists' work will be showcased there, and one can feel the creativity and crafts put into creating it by all the Grenadian talents.

An exhibition like this presents a cultural touch point while art enthusiasts can enjoy the festival celebrations and everything it has to offer.

Reflecting on 50 Years of Independence

The events at St David give one a very creative way of embracing the past of this island while at the same time the nation is commemorates its 50th year of independence.

With the theme "One People, One Journey, One Future", reflecting the commitment of Grenada toward unity and progress, everyone is being invited to take part in this national milestone.

Throughout October, religious, cultural and social events celebrate the richness of St David's contribution to this country's heritage.

Whether it is recognition given at the awards ceremony or community spirit developed through the Extravaganza and Fun Day, it is the parish that leads the vibrant and meaningful celebration of this important anniversary.