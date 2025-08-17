Jamaica: St Elizabeth residents shocked after farmer's body found in mango tree

Jamaica: The residents of St Elizabeth were left in a state of shock on Wednesday, after the body of a farmer was found in a mango tree. The deceased is reported to be 54-year old Delroy Brown, who lived in the Burton district in the parish. Brown was a familiar figure in the area for his work as a farmer.

According to reports from the Lacovia police, the discovery was made at about 12:40 pm on August 13. He was reported to be sitting in a mango tree. At first, nothing was seen out of the ordinary. But upon closer inspection by someone, the locals realized that he wasn’t moving.

Residents were quick to report the incident to the police. The local authorities arrived at the scene and upon investigation, confirmed that Brown was dead.

The scene was secured immediately as investigators carried on with their work. Police officers searched the area for evidence and took photographs. The body of the deceased was then removed from the tree and sent to the morgue for further analysis.

As of now, the cause of the death is still not known. Police say that the investigations are ongoing to determine exactly what happened. At this time, no conclusions have been drawn and they are awaiting the results of the post mortem examinations.

Netizens have taken to social media to share their words of support to the family. One of the locals commented, “Just when I thought I have seen/heard it all…condolences to the family,” while another one wrote, “This incident is both shocking and saddening, a grim reminder of the unpredictability of life and the importance of community vigilance.”