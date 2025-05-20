Skai Jackson files restraining order against ex-partner over shocking domestic abuse allegations

The former Disney Channel star filed a restraining order in Los Angeles after allegedly being assaulted by Burgin on Mother’s Day while holding their infant son.

The 23-year-old American actress Skai Jackson has officially filed a restraining order against her son Kasai’s father, Deondre Burgin over alleged domestic abuse charges. According to the sources, the baby’s father has been terrorizing her for more than a year now but a reported assault on Mother’s Dat was the last straw for her.

The former Disney Channel star filed the restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court after Burgin allegedly assaulted her on Mother’s Dat while she was holding their three-month-old baby boy. She claimed that the man grabbed her by her hair following which she slammed her head into a car window and hit her in the face.

According to the information, Jackson further claimed that Burgin committed domestic abuse against her during their relationship which made her leave him. She told the judge that she had been mistreated on a weekly basis for six months as Burgin would choke her, slam her head against walls and scrape her.

Apart from the physical assault, the actress alleged that he also ruined her personal belongings such as a television and an iPhone. Jackson said that Deondre Burgin asked that she must consume bleach to kill the unborn child when she pregnant and also that he held her at knifepoint.

While he walked her towards her car, she claimed that he threatened to stab in the stomach if she called for any kind of help. The victim described another event for which she says that she has video evidence which clearly shows her ex-partner punching through a bathroom door after she locked herself in following which he threw her against a wall and choked her until she could not breathe.

Talking about the restraining order, one of her family members said that the safety and wellbeing of her family is her top priority right now and this restraining order was filed as a necessary measure to safeguard her and the child from continued threats and harassment.

Notably, Skai Jackson announced in January this year that she and Burgin, whom she did not publicly identify at the time, welcomed their newborn by posting a photo of herself holding the hands of the infant which she captioned ‘Kasai’.

Jackson further added that she loves being a new mother and it is quite exciting and said that it has to be one of the hardest jobs.