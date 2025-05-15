Trinidad: Shallisa Boodram, 33, dies in suspected suicide amid abuse allegations

The victim, popularly known as the "ice-cream lady," is known for driving around and selling ice cream from her vehicle.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 33-year-old woman identified as Shallisa Boodram of Old Clarke Road in Penal, Trinidad is alleged to have died by suicide on Sunday evening. Reports indicate that these followed years of alleged physical and emotional abuse.

Reportedly, the woman’s common-law husband Satya Ramroop said that around 5:30 pm they were at home when Boodram threw a bottle of Diazinon which is a pesticide towards him. He claimed that the bottle was discarded by him near a mango tree however the husband said that afterwards he saw Boodram holding a cup and running towards the bedroom following which he saw her drinking the pesticide from the cup.

A few moments later, Ramroop said that his common law collapsed following which he gave her water and also performed chest compressions before calling Emergency Health Services and reporting the same to the police.

Upon arrival at the scene, the health services official found Boodram unresponsive following which officials from the Barrackpore Police district, including Inspector Ragbir and Sergeant Singh, responded and observed the woman lying on her back in a bedroom. The police officials also said that there were no visible marks of violence on the body of Ramroop.

Later, the Crime Scene Investigators photographed the scene, and the District Medical Officer declared her dead. The body was then removed by Boodoo’s Funeral Home for a postmortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre.

Meanwhile, the neighbours of the couple have revealed that the victim was in a abusive relationship and suspects foul play involved in her death.

The investigations into this incident are ongoing and police are working to determining the reason behind this tragic death, said the police.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the island nation with locals taking to Facebook and expressing their sadness over the incident. “I can't even feel sorry for her or any woman on the whole because they does know the shit they in and stay and if it was a good man any lil shit he do they quick to leave so you made your choice it good,” wrote a user named Adil Daniel while another user said, “This is so sad you could of walk away it only look hard but it eventually get easy to late my dear condolences to the parents of her only them will really feel the pain.”