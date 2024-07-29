Trinidad: 33-year-old gunned down outside his home in broad daylight

The victim has been identified as Nickel Morris, a resident of St Ann’s was killed around 8 am. Reportedly, the victim was returning home after having breakfast.

Trinidad and Tobago: The police officials in Trinidad have launched an investigation into the shooting death of a 33-year-old male. The incident took place on Sunday morning when the victim was walking towards his residence.

The officials reported that Morris had just locked the doors of his black coloured Nissan Almera and was walking towards his residence when he was ambushed by gunmen who drove on a silver Wagon near him.

The two suspects got out of their vehicle and shot Morris multiple times before fleeing the area in their vehicle.

The residents of St Ann heard the gunshot sounds and reported the matter to the police who upon arrival found the victim in a pool of blood. The officers of the Port of Spain Task Force upon reaching the spot also called a District Medical Officer who declared the victim dead and asked for the removal of his body.

Meanwhile, the investigators also found several spent 9-mm shells at the scene following which they carried inquiries from the neighbours.

It is to be noted that the incident has left the friends and family of Nickel Morris in utter shock with everyone referring to him as a good man.

The incident was captured on a CCTV near the victim’s residence with the footage clearly showing that the suspects waited for the 33-year-old male and as soon as they saw him, they approached and shot him without any conversation.

Meanwhile, the loved ones of the young man took to Facebook to express their anger over the incident with several urging the government to put some strict measures in place to curb the crime situation.

“These men park an waited for him. Young men of this country please know life is not a movie. You all need to put done the guns an baddness. This thing is a circle,” wrote a person named Mohammed Jenelle while another person said, “You were a favourite of the entire family. Condolences goes out to your friends and family members.”