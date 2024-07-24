Trinidad and Tobago sees sudden Surge in dengue cases, total reaches 450

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago has reported a sudden surge in the dengue cases. It is reported that over the past four days, 58 new cases have been recorded to the MoH.



These new cases now brings the total number of laboratory confirmed dengue infections to 450 which is a huge jump for 392 cases recorded last Friday.



The Ministry announced the data through a press release saying the dengue related deaths remained at four. However, with the cases increasing everyday in the twin island nation, the ministry is advising the general public to stay aware of the symptoms.



Meanwhile, one private hospital has also said that while the cases are climbing, this is not an indication of a sick population. The Medical lab director at St Augustine Private Hospital, Dr Derek Emmanuel noted that a lot of them are positive but what he is cognisant of is the fact that people who are coming are the people who are sick.



He further mentioned that the cases which are positive, it is just indicative that the people coming are sick, which lessens the danger of the virus being contracted by others.



Talking about the numbers, Dr Emmanuel noted that it is not like everyday and in one day, there might have between eight to ten people but not every day consecutive. The cases are being recorded twice or thrice in a week, which is not a serious matter for the country as a whole as of now.



Dr Emmanuel also mentioned that while there was no way to tell who could become infected or even die from dengue fever, persons who have genetic predispositions such as sickle cell disease are more suspected to die, since fatality from the viral disease in Trinidad and Tobago arose from bleeding internally.



This makes it necessary for the citizens and residents to take some precautions and not be negligent about the situation.