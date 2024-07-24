Friday, 9th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad and Tobago sees sudden Surge in dengue cases, total reaches 450

These new cases now brings the total number of laboratory confirmed dengue infections to 450 which is a huge jump for 392 cases recorded last Friday.

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago: The Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago has reported a sudden surge in the dengue cases. It is reported that over the past four days, 58 new cases have been recorded to the MoH.

These new cases now brings the total number of laboratory confirmed dengue infections to 450 which is a huge jump for 392 cases recorded last Friday.

The Ministry announced the data through a press release saying the dengue related deaths remained at four. However, with the cases increasing everyday in the twin island nation, the ministry is advising the general public to stay aware of the symptoms.

Meanwhile, one private hospital has also said that while the cases are climbing, this is not an indication of a sick population. The Medical lab director at St Augustine Private Hospital, Dr Derek Emmanuel noted that a lot of them are positive but what he is cognisant of is the fact that people who are coming are the people who are sick.

He further mentioned that the cases which are positive, it is just indicative that the people coming are sick, which lessens the danger of the virus being contracted by others.

Talking about the numbers, Dr Emmanuel noted that it is not like everyday and in one day, there might have between eight to ten people but not every day consecutive. The cases are being recorded twice or thrice in a week, which is not a serious matter for the country as a whole as of now.

Dr Emmanuel also mentioned that while there was no way to tell who could become infected or even die from dengue fever, persons who have genetic predispositions such as sickle cell disease are more suspected to die, since fatality from the viral disease in Trinidad and Tobago arose from bleeding internally. 

This makes it necessary for the citizens and residents to take some precautions and not be negligent about the situation.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Trinidad and Tobago

PM Rowley announces new crime plan for Tobago day after quadruple murder

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Frontier Airlines adds new nonstop route to and from Trinidad

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Three men gunned down in Cunupia, marking 4th triple murder of Trinidad

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

318 Murders in T&T so far: MP Rambally calls for end to political bickeri...

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Penal residents urge govt to take action amid surge in dengue c...

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Dominique becomes 1st locally trained female commercial pilot in Trinidad

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Missing man found murdered in pond

Wednesday, 24th July 2024

Trinidad and Tobago

Tragedy in Trinidad: Woman beaten to death by lover after leaving safe ho...

Wednesday, 24th July 2024