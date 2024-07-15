Frontier Airlines adds new nonstop route to and from Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago: The American ultra-low fare airline Frontier Airlines is now offering a direct service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, to and from Trinidad and Tobago, which is the airline’s 12th destination in the Caribbean region.



During the official launch of the service on Saturday at the Piarco International Airport, the senior director of the airline Jonathan Kaufman stated that this will allow Trinidad and Tobago to experience the shopping as well as old Spanish colonial cities, among several other attractions.



He said that the team is very elated to be able to use San Juan as a getaway to a wealth of destinations that the airline serve along the eastern seaboard of the United States with seamless connections in both the directions.



It is to be noted that some of the 120 destinations offered by the airline includes JFK, New York, Miami, Newark, Tampa, Philadelphia and Orlando.



Kaufman also noted that most importantly, the team is hopeful about bringing ultra-low fares in this market which will be stimulating demand for more Americans to come and experience the wealth that this nation has to offer.



Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell, who attended the launch, stated that the route will be operated three times a week and will considerably boost the island nation’s connectivity with Puerto Rico, North America, and beyond.



He stated that the introduction of these flights would add more than 2000 seats in a month between the diasporic markets in North America and Trinidad and Tobago through Puerto Rico.



While talking about the same, Mitchell added that he believes that Frontier Airlines did its market research despite of news reports and travel advisories about the crime situation.



He stated that other Caribbean nations are also plagued with and worried about the crime situation but one does not see is crime plastered on social media or on the front pages of the media.



He continued to say that it does not have that psychological impact on the visitors who wish to go to their island, but they are all affected by illegal guns, and the administration is all working together to tackle the situation.