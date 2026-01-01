2026-01-01 16:33:54
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaica: Residents face health crisis over uncollected garbage in Blackstonedge

Since September, uncollected garbage has been attracting diseases, rats and stray dogs, forcing residents to burn the waste in the absence of regular collection.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Jamaica: Residents of Blackstonedge, St Ann, Jamaica, are facing a serious public health crisis due to uncollected garbage that has been accumulating since September. And now with the fear of disease outbreak looming they are urging the authorities to help them.

In a local media’s interview residents pleaded for urgent intervention from the waste and health authorities to help them as they are saying “We are not asking anything big from you guys, it’s just a matter of life and we also want risk free life, where we can live peacefully without getting infected.”

One of the residents also claimed that “we have been facing this issue since September and authorities are taking no action against it even after the complaints that we have made.”

They said “garbage has been piling up and attracting unwanted diseases and rats or stray dogs prompting them to burn the garbage in the absence of regular cleaning and collection by the garbage cleaner.”

Jervis Hamilton, a member of the Community Development Committee also shared his thoughts while stating that “we people are only demanding from the government to assign someone who can collect the garbage at least once per month, where persons can come and place the garbage in the garbage skip and have it collected.”

He further stated that “In 2023, as a Labour Day project after poor garbage disposal was identified as a major community concern, the skip was constructed for the people to put their garbage in that skip, which will be collected by the garbage collector trucks, travelling from Galina in St Mary, then through Moneague and Walkerswood.”

But they only collected garbage when we people personally paid them from our pockets and when we failed to pay them again as the funds were exhausted, they stopped collecting garbage and it started to pile up again.”

Hamilton also emphasised that “we also made a complaint to t Ann Municipal Corporation where the officers told us to submit a formal letter to the chief executive officer of the corporation, and which we will be submitting this week.”

Responding to which Chief Public Health Inspector Grayson Hutchinson, showed serious concern and ordered to remove the garbage as soon as possible while stating that “We would not want anyone to be get affected by the diseases formed by the collected garbage, as this is a real risk of life and the situation needs to be remedied as quickly as possible.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

©Stabroek News
Uncategorised

'Legal quandry' after records destroyed in Guyana prison fire

2026-01-01 15:44:33

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Housing Units at Warner will provide affordable homes to public officers:...

2026-01-01 15:44:33

Cargo ships floats off in sea
Uncategorised

Shipping industry in "crisis mode" as cargo ships float off the shores

2026-01-01 15:44:33

Barbados Defence Force
Uncategorised

Barbados Defence Force seized 5,895 lbs Marijuana in 2021

2026-01-01 15:44:33

Detained Migrants (PC: Twitter)
Uncategorised

Over 140 Haitian Migrants Detained By Turks and Caicos Islands

2026-01-01 15:44:33

Trinidad man stabbed to death in KFC PC: Facebook
Uncategorised

Trinidad: 31-year-old stabbed to death in KFC, investigation underway

2026-01-01 15:44:33

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Annual Summer Camp to return with exciting activities (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Dominica: Melissa Skerrit's Roseau Central Summer Camp to return with exc...

2026-01-01 15:44:33

Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia 2025 Elections: Pierre and Chastanet make final pleas to vote...

2026-01-01 15:44:33