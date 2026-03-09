LIAT Air launches ‘Early Bird’ promotion with discounted Caribbean flights

The officials said travellers who book at least 30 days in advance can access discounted one-way fares on all routes, with some tickets starting at $111 between Antigua and St Kitts.

Antigua and Barbuda: Regional airline, LIAT Air, has announced a new “Early Bird” promotion, which allows Caribbean travelers to book flights in advance and save on additional fares.

The airline shared that this initiative is aimed at increasing travel regionally and advance booking. The Sales and Marketing Supervisor at Liat Air, Tito Thomas, highlighted the airline’s strategy for rewarding customers who book their flights at least 30 days in advance.

It offers a deal where passengers that book 30 days in advance will get discounted one way tickets on all its routes. Some tickets will be offered at $111, which is the lowest price for travel between Antigua and St. Kitts.

Thomas said that the promotion targets leisure travelers, students, and families, who have already planned their travel dates. He said that many travelers in the Caribbean are price conscious, as the airline’s goal is to provide reliable and low price options for those who book in advance.

The airline recorded great interest from travelers attending major regional events. This includes the upcoming St. Kitts Music Festival and the Grenada Carnival, which usually see visitors from all over the region.

The Early Bird fares have some terms and conditions. To qualify for the lower prices, passengers must book at least 30 days in advance. There is no minimum stay limit. Travellers may stay at their destination for up to a month, which according to the airline, is enough for a vacation or family trip.

“While there is a 30-day minimum lead time required to qualify for the discount, there is no minimum stay requirement. However, the promotion does carry a maximum stay limit of one month, making it ideal for those taking extended vacations or visiting family across the islands,” said Thomas.

He further stated that promotional tickets are non-refundable. As for travel dates, passengers can still change, although applied standard rebooking terms will still be applied.

Based in Antigua and Barbuda, LIAT Air serves many Caribbean destinations. They operate services to Dominica, St. Maarten, Saint Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, Barbados, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago. The airline serves two airports in Guyana, Santo Domingo, Punta Cana and Jamaica.

The company has introduced the Early Bird offer to encourage more people to travel in the region and avoid last minute bookings with a higher price tag.